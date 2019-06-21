<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The immediate past Ondo State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, on Thursday faulted the judgment of an Akure High Court that declared him not qualified to benefit from the pension and other entitlements for governors and deputy governors for life.

Oluboyo took over from Alhaji Ali Olanusi as deputy governor following the latter’s impeachment by the State House of Assembly during the Olusegun Mimiko administration.

Oluboyo had not been paid the statutory pension more than two years after he left the office with Mimiko.

Consequently, Oluboyo through his counsel, Olumide Ogidan, sought legal intervention to compel the government to pay his gratuity and pension running into millions of Naira.

Other defendants in the suit are Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the State Pensions Board.

In the suit file in the state high court, Oluboyo prayed for the payment of his rightful entitlements as former deputy governor.

Oluboyo sought for “a declaration that having assumed the office of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State and having served meritoriously in that capacity is entitled to the payment of arrears of his pension, allowances, benefits and all other entitlements due and payable to him as former Deputy Governor of Ondo State.”

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe said Oluboyo was not entitled to any pension since he was appointed contrary to the provision of the constitution.

According to him, a deputy governor must be elected before he can benefit from the perquisite of office.

Justice Adegbehingbe added that since the issue of pension is an issue between employee and employer, the best court to approach is the National Industrial Court (NIC)

Oluboyo, however, said he would challenge the court’s decision at the appellate court.

He maintained that his appointment followed due process, wondering the disparity between appointment and election of a deputy government, who had a joint ticket with the governor during election under a political platform.