Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend stormed the party’s Secretariat in Akure, the state capital, protesting imposition of chairmanship candidate on them.

The party faithful, who came in large numbers, displayed placards with different inscriptions condemning imposition of one Goke Jatuase, from Mahin Ward 1, the current Education Secretary in Ilaje Local Government.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Adehin Ekundayo, explained that some political officeholders decided to impose the aspirant on them rather than allowing all eight aspirants go to primaries.

Corroborating Ekundayo, a chieftain of the party, Moro Olakanmi Success, explained that an advisory committee was set up to reconcile all chairmanship aspirants in the local government.

The 8-Man committee led by former Head of Service (HoS), Prince Ajose Kudehinbu interfaced with Goke Jatuase and all other candidates including Atikase Otito, Rotimi Omomuwasan, Oyetakin Juwon, Orokotan Omokunle, Emehin Omolebi, Kunle Odidi and Ojowuro Seyi Sunday on February 10, 2020 and February 11, 2020 at Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.





The committee, however, condemned the act of imposition thereby recommending that “the party leader and Governor of the state should exercise his prerogative on choice of a candidate for the chairmanship position in Ilaje Local Government at the next election as agreed by all aspirants.”

Speaking on the zoning arrangement among the three Wards, Ekundayo explained that it’s the turn of Mahin Ward 2 to produce the chairman because the other two Wards are currently occupying two political positions.

Among the inscriptions on the placards displayed by the protesters are “We Don’t Want Imposition,”Stakeholders Save Ilaje From Anti-Aketi,” Pick Candidate From The Right Zone, Mahin Ward 2,” It Is Not The Turn Of Mahin Ward 1.”

Moreover, the Vice Chairman of the party, Atili Agabra, appealed to the protesters, assuring them that the state Chairman of the party, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, has ordered that all complaints should be collated and appropriate action would be taken to resolve the problems.

Atili, therefore, charged all party members to continue to work in unity and harmony in preparation for the April 18, 2020 local government poll in the state.