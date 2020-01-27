<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than 101 aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, Ondo State are vying for the 18 chairmanship seats in the ongoing screening exercise of the party in Akure, the state capital in preparation for the April 18, 2020 local government election.

This was contained in a statement signed by Steve Otaloro, Director, Media and Publicity of the party and made available to Independent in Akure.

The exercise, which began around 12:08pm at the party Secretariat on Oyemenkun Road, Akure, would see to assessment of aspirants in terms of authenticity of their credentials, contribution to party affairs among others.

But Engr. Ade Adetimehin, chairman of the party, who also doubled as the chairman of the screening committee, assured all aspirants present at the exercise free and fair screening.

He also reiterated the position of the party to conduct a credible primary , assuring it would be an open exercise whereby the most popular candidate would emerge as the party standard bearer.

Adetimehin declared that the screening exercise was meant to unite the party and not divide them, saying if anyone was having any misgiving about the exercise, he’s to approach the party to address it as the party would not condone unruly actions contrary to the party’s regulations guiding the exercise.





He, however, advised aspirants to remain committed to the party even if they failed to achieve their ambitions at the moment.

According to him, “If you don’t have your way today as the party standard bearer, you could have it in the next election. So, it is important that everyone keeps to the lay down rules and act with utmost decorum expected of a loyal member of our great party.

“That you are vying for the local government position under APC itself is an indication of your strong position within the party because APC is getting stronger everyday in the state as more people from the opposition party are trooping into the party everyday.”

The chairman of the screening committee said the exercise would be made simple and seamless as any aspirant who has not completed his documentation would be allowed to do so within 24 hours as the party secretariat would still entertain complaints and adjustment of documents.

Nevertheless, sources revealed to newsmen that the screening committee would prune down the number of aspirants as some of them would be disqualified based on any of the criteria lay down by the party.