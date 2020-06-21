



Mr. Bolaji Salami, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, has said that the open confrontation between the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, and him is an attempt to promote sentiment.

Salami who stated this in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tee-Leo Ikoro said the Command would not condone lawlessness in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Salami, while reacting to the confrontation between him and Ajayi said he has been misrepresented in the video being circulated on the development.

Salami described the video being circulated as an attempt to foment sentiment and cause misunderstanding in the state, maintaining that the police under his supervision will take decisive responsibility when performing their legitimate functions as prescribed by law.

Salami explained that he visited the scene of the incident at the Alagbaka government house after all attempts by his officers and men to broker peace between the aides of the deputy governor and the government house officials failed.





According to him, the bone of contention between the two groups was over the number of cars the deputy governor could drive out at the time, saying it is only necessary that his presence at the scene as the Command’s Commissioner of Police could calm frayed nerves.

He also said, having listened to the reason for the misunderstanding, he said he advised both sides to come to terms on a condition which they all agreed on.

Salami who said he has never been a politician all through his life and would not want to be dragged into politics maintained that he is completely apolitical and as a police officer, his job is to protect lives and property of citizens of Ondo State.

He, therefore, advised the good people of Ondo that as the race to Ondo government house draws very close, politicians with interest in the race should learn to play their game with the dictate of its laws; and also advise their followers to shun any act capable of causing chaos or lawlessness in the State as he concluded”.

“Though I vowed to police Ondo State and its people with humility, I will not allow the ego and sentiment of any individual dictate what form of policing style I should use”.