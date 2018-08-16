The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has said it would conduct the local government election into the eighteen Local Government Areas which made up the state by December 1, 2018.

Yomi Dinakin, Chairman of ODIEC made the disclosure on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

Prof. Dinkain explained that section 30 of the electoral act, 2010 (as amended) and Schedule 4 paragraph 1 of the Local Government, Establishment and Administration Law ( cap 87) Laws of Ondo State empowers the body to conduct the LG election.

He said that the sensitization of electorates who will participates in the election would be carry out in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

He assured that the state electoral commission was ready to conduct a credible and transparent election.

According to him, the commission would not deploy the Card Readers Machine (CRM) for the election due to logistics.

The ODIEC chairman ruled out any manipulation of the election results in favour of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.