



Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have served impeachment notice on the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, accusing him of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers had resumed from recess on June 6th and placed an advertorial calling on members to resume sitting.

There were however heavy security presence at the Ondo State House as the lawmakers were holding plenary.

It was gathered that 14 lawmakers supported the impeachment of Ajayi.

Ajayi had recently resigned from the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but insisted on remaining in office.





He had also called on the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to hand over power to him since he had gone into isolation for COVID-19.

To however stall any impeachment move, Ajayi has rushed to an Abuja High Court where he filed seeking to stop the impeachment proceeding and enforced his fundamental right of association.

Other defendants in the suit were the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner Of Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun.