The Ondo State House of Assembly Tuesday removed its Deputy Speaker, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, of Odigbo Constituency.

Consequently, a new Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abimbola Fajolu of Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Constituency, was elected.

Iroju was removed on the floor of the house during plenary following the receipt of signatures of 18 members of the house by the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The reason for the removal was attributed to high handedness, incompetence, lack of respect for the office of the speaker and lack of accountability as the person in charge of the finances of the house.

The motion for the removal of Iroju was moved by Hon. Fatai Olotu and seconded by Hon. Malachi Coker, while the nomination of the new deputy speaker was moved by Hon. Sunday Olajide and seconded by Princess Jumoke Akindele.

The new deputy speaker was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the house, Mr Bode Adeyelu.

The house also used the medium to pass a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The removed deputy speaker however staged a walkout on the plenary.