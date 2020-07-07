Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of removing the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.
The members of the Assembly are currently deliberating in the Assembly on the allegation of gross misconduct against Ajayi.
On the premises of the Assembly, scores of armed policemen and the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are present to maintain the law and order.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]