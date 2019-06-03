<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newly elected members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday, after taking their oath of office, elected Bamidele Oleyelogun as speaker.

Mr Oleyelogun had presided over the house for one year and a half in the 8th assembly after a turbulent period.

Mr Oleyegun was returned unopposed as he was the only one nominated for speaker on the floor of the house.

It was gathered that other contested withdrew from the race after a caucus meeting of the leaders of the party, led by the Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

The other contender for the office, Sunday Olajide, withdrew his interest barely 24 hours to the inauguration.

Iroju Ogundeji, another ranking member of the house, was elected deputy speaker.

Jamiu Maito was appointed majority leader, while Rasheed Elegbeleye is now minority leader.

Meanwhile, the house has adjourned until July 9 for legislative business.