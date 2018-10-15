



Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have threatened to quit the party over alleged imposition of candidates for the National Assembly election.

The aggrieved members, who had earlier protested the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the return of the three serving senators from the state, said they would defect to other parties if the leadership fails to reverse its action.

At a protest rally in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area, leader of the group, Mr. Tolu Olowookere, said a senatorial aspirant, Mr Adefemi Foluso’s supporters in Ondo North were displeased with the outcome of the party’s primary.

He said they would impress it on Foluso to quit the APC for another party where their political destiny could be guaranteed.

He added that “APC will meet strong opposition from us as we will go out to campaign and mobilise support for any party that welcome Foluso and other aggrieved APC aspirants into its folds.”

But it was gathered that Foluso is yet to decide on his next line of action, as he has reportedly informed his loyalists to wait until he consult with party leaders over the matter.