



The All Progressives Congress Leaders and Elders in Akoko North-West Local Government, on Monday appealed to the national leadership of the APC to warn the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

It accused the governor of supporting opposition parties against the APC ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The group said the alleged anti-party activities of the governor could make the ruling party lose the forthcoming presidential election and others elections in the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Apalowo Thalis, the group alleged that the governor had directed many APC leaders in the state to work for the candidates of the Action Alliance in the forthcoming elections.

The statement read, “It is no longer news that the media have reported the involvement of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in anti-party activities. What the media are yet to report is that the governor has mobilised the machineries of the government of Ondo State and local councils to work for his preferred candidates in the Action Alliance.

“The governor has disbursed the money meant for Ondo APC to his political allies in Ondo AA in Ondo North Senatorial District and other parts of Ondo State. The money meant for APC was shared to members of the AA.

“The task of increasing the number of votes polled in 2015 by over 50 per cent is being threatened by presumed friends of our party. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the principal threat to the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates in Ondo State.

“As much as we respect the established hierarchy of the party, we wish to express our displeasure over the anti-party activities of the governor and the silence of the national leadership of the party.

“As leaders of the party in Ondo State, we no longer trust the governor to lead the party to victory on February 23. The governor cannot be trusted.”

In his reaction however, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, said there was no truth in the allegation

Ajiboye said the governor had been campaigning for all APC candidates.

He said, “The governor is the leader of the party in the state and he never campaigned against the party everywhere he goes. At the campaign rallies held recently at the three senatorial districts, he had been asking the people to vote for all APC candidates in the elections.”