A member of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Committee, Chief Felix Idowu Aiyegbusi, is dead. He was 84.

Pa Aiyegbusi, a distinguished son of Arigidi-Akoko, died on August 7 after a brief illness, according to a statement by his son, Mr. Fola Ayegbusi.

A consummate politician and community leader, Pa Aiyegbusi, was a progressive all his life, being a member of the Action Group in the First Republic, the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the Second Republic and in the aborted Third Republic, a leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as chairman in Akoko North Local Government.

In his younger days, he was a sportsman, participating in athletics and playing football.

Some of the people he played football with were former international players, including the late Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun and Isiaka Krobo.

He was national chairman of the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) and the pioneer chairman of Ile-Oluji Cocoa Products Company between 1979 and 1983, appointed by the late Second Republic governor of old Ondo State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin.

The family is yet to announce the burial programme.