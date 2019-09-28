<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself from a group that staged support on Thursday for the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidency in 2023.

Newsmen report that a group, Southwest Youth Congress, had stormed the secretariat of the party with banners in a campaign tagged: ‘OSINBAJO 2023’.

A statement made available to newsmen by Alex Kalejaye, the state’s Publicity Secretary states that: “the action was an embarrassment to the leaders of the party in the state.

“The party wishes to firmly declare that it has no link whatsoever with the said group.

“For the records, the group that could best be described as a non-governmental body, and looked a bit unorganised, only stormed the state secretariat of the party unannounced with their banners and other write-ups.

“The party notes with deep concerns that a highly sophisticated state politically like ours knows better than engaging in campaigns for an election prematurely.”

The statement appealed to “those it described as desperate politicians and attention-seekers to encourage the vice-president, who was sworn in only a few months ago, to concentrate on the tasks and responsibilities attach to his office.”

“We are sure, the vice-president is preoccupied with decisions and policies in the overall interest of the country and could, therefore, do with less distraction