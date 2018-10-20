The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday described as callous and despicable, the murder of the treasurer of the party’s Ekiti State chapter, Mr. Moses Olaoye.

In a statement issued by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, lamented the loss of Mr. Adeoye, an experienced, and a dependable ally in the struggle to rebuild the party and the State.

The statement reads: “We are equally aware that the pains and agony his demise would have caused his family and relatives could better be imagined.

“We pray God to sustain the family, and console his colleagues in the State Executive Committee of our great party.

“We strongly desire that the security agents would intensify efforts in search of the perpetrators of the dastardly act, so they could face the anger of the law.

“It is our view that sanctity of lives should not be toyed with, lest we shed more innocent blood in the land. We must exhibit the fear of God in all our dealings to enjoy divine support in our quest to reposition our society for a better tomorrow.”