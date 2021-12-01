Ondo: ADP, PDP merge to unseat APC government

Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Wednesday merged its structure with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Prince Foluso Mayowa Adefemi, who led the party disclosed that the merger became necessary to bundle APC out of power at all levels of government in the country because it’s visionless and lacked administrative prowess.

He said Nigerians had been subjected to socio-economic torture as a result of maladministration by APC.

In his address, while admitting ADP to PDP fold, the Southwest leader of PDP, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State assured the new members of equal opportunities.

Represented by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, the governorship candidate of the party in the October 10, 2020 election in Ondo State, Makinde declared that PDP is known for giving all members a sense of belonging irrespective of when they joined the party.

In his comment on the leader of the party in Southwest, Jegede said the party was lucky to have Governor Makinde, a dependable and hard-working leader in the Southwest.

Assuring the new members, Jegede said: “In PDP, there is comfort, unity of purpose and accommodation,” noting that for notable leaders and stakeholders of the party to have come to receive them into PDP, including party’s chairmen from the local governments, was a testimony to the joy of the leadership over the decision of the new members to join the party.

Hon. Fatai Adams, state Chairman of PDP, who expressed his happiness over the merger, lamented that the APC-led government had destroyed virtually all sectors in the country, particularly educational, economic and health.

He said: “During the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the economy was in the first row competing favourably with other world economies. Lamentably, today under APC, the per capita income can barely feed a day-old baby. Every Nigerian is carrying a debt of not less than N270,000 per person due to indiscriminate and senseless borrowings by the APC government.

“You have come at the right time when all hands must be on deck to rescue and rebuild Nigeria as encapsulated by our great party, PDP. Since you are coming to add value to the party, be assured that there is no founder and there is no joinder.”

No fewer than 10,000 members of ADP accompanied their leader, Prince Foluso Mayowa Adefemi, who came with the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Sule Oderinde and other state Executive Committee members from 18 local governments to the merger reception that took place at PDP state Secretariat, Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital.