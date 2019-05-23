<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyole Sowore, was never involved in the arrangement that saw the All Progressives Congress adopting the AAC for the last governorship election in Rivers State.

A party source told newsmen on Wednesday that Sowore did not hide his opposition to the adoption ahead of the 2019 governorship election.

He said it was, therefore, mischievous for the National Working Committee of a faction of the party to accuse the presidential candidate of receiving $1m for the party’s adoption.

He also faulted the claim that the money raised for the party’s presidential campaign was not properly accounted for.

The source said, “Sowore did not collect money from the APC or Rivers, It never happened. People know him.

“He provided a breakdown of income and expenditure of his campaign in 2019. It is public information. It is still available on the Internet till today.

“His position on the adoption of the party is in public domain. He condemned any relationship with the APC on many occasions.

“He said it on the BBC. He issued a statement, and he even put it on Facebook many times that the party under his leadership had no interest in a working relationship with Rivers APC.

“We know the fellow who was sending party members on a visit to Rivers when Sowore said the party was not interested in such working relatìonship.“

Shortly after its adoption by Rivers APC, the AAC led by Sowore had issued a statement denouncing the arrangement.

The statement which was signed by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (Administration), Dr Malcolm Fabiyi, had read, “We were made aware of the APC’s recent endorsement of the AAC’s Rivers State gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming elections on the 9th of March.

“Rotimi Amaechi of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has pitched his tent with Awara Biokpomabo, our governorship candidate in the African Action Congress.

“While we have no influence over who other parties might choose to endorse, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that we have we not entered any alliances or coalitions with the APC or any other party in Rivers State, neither have we made any decisions to dovetail parties or seek strategic alliances as we approach the state elections in a few days.”

Fabiyi had reassured the public that “the AAC, led by Omoyele Sowore, promised Nigerians a different style of governance at the national level. We also believe we can bring this new promise of transparency and progress to bear at the state level.

“We urge all PVC-bearing Nigerians to come out en masse on the 9th of March and vote for transformation and a true paradigm shift, the kind that only the African Action Congress can bring.”