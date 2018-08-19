Sahara Reporters boss and one of the presidential hopefuls in the upcoming election in Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore, has reiterated his stand in making sure minimum wage becomes N100,000.

Speaking at a conference in Lugbe, Abuja, the federal capital on Wednesday August 15, the presidential hopeful made the remark while answering questions from journalists, explaining the motivation behind his vigorous pursuit of the highest office in the country.

This also came on the occasion of the formal public announcement of the political party he would vie for presidency in the 2019 presidential elections.

Declaring his readiness under the flagship of one of the newly registered 23 political parties by INEC, Sowore made it plain that he is convinced that his ambition would be realized on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC). According to him, the party has the emblem of two hands and in Sowore’s words “ without the hands, you can neither hold the umbrella nor the broom. The two hands will hold the umbrella and the broom and throw them away.”

Revealing the party name and the reason behind its choice, the presidential aspirant spoke passionately about the various plans the party has in store for Nigerians stressing that launching the party was the day the Nigerian youths had impatiently waited for.

“The very day we have all being waiting for has come. Today is the day the revolution we have been asking for will start in Nigeria. I have been saying for a long time that the day we launch our party will become the expiration day for the APC and PDP,” he began.

“What has happened today is a culmination of serious works and mobilizations. He continued. “Everybody in Nigeria had expected I would join one of the existing political parties but we decided that our kind of agenda; our programs and gigantic plans for Nigeria, cannot be accommodated within the existing political structure and we decided to launch our own political party. Today, we have the party that is known as the African Action Congress (AAC). The reason for choosing Africa is strategic. We are looking beyond Nigeria immediately because for every ten Africans you see, five to seven of them are Nigerians”.

While reading out the party manifestoes, Sowore avowed clearly that the AAC has an unwavering vision to execute projects that would cover electricity reform, teaching and general overhauling of the health sector, among others, all providing an empowering environment for massive job opportunities totaling five million for Nigerians with a sizeable minimum wage.

“We have for you a fantastic minimum wage” he announced to a large cheering crowd of party faithfuls. “Hundred Thousand Naira is what we plan to provide for Federal Civil Servants in the country and for Youth Corps members (NYSC), we have planned to pay the same amount. Every Youth Corps member would get the same amount as government worker.”

In addition, he stressed that the party agenda targeted at changing Nigeria fundamentally, and by extension change the continent of Africa for good and unite all cc on the continent so they can live the kind of life that they deserve.

“A life of abundance in security, in power, in infrastructure, a life without corrupt old cargoes who have destroyed our educational system, health system and infrastructure. A life that has economy that works for all that provides jobs for young people, a life of opportunities so that the child of nobody can become somebody in Nigeria,” he concluded.