The presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed in all its promises and will lose in the 2019 general election.

Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, disclosed this on Channels TV Politics today on Wednesday while responding to questions on his chances of winning the 2019 presidential election.

He claimed that the current administration has failed in areas of security and improving the living condition of the people.

Sowore said the ruling party is relying on propaganda to win the 2019 election.

“The party (APC) is a disaster, their programmes have not been implemented, they came that they want to protect the country in the areas of security but the story, you know as it is unfolding in Benue today, the Fulani herdsmen, you just have more ‘openings’.

“This government is going down, there is no question about it, and they know they are going down. They have some kind of false confidence that they could get unto the public because they have impoverished the public that they think if they distribute N5,000 in the next general election, they will be able to convince people and win the election. This is not confidence, it is arrogance and it is going to lead to political suicide,” Sowore said.

The aspirant also said he believes Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world.

“Nigeria just recently became the poverty capital of the world, taking over from India, that happened during the Buhari regime. A lot of killing of the military and civilians are still going on.

“The APC people are very good at propaganda. That is why we call them ‘All Propaganda Congress’.They have been able to lie in three years, they can’t lie (to) themselves now. They want to lie to win the next election.”

“And now they are buying votes, where do they get the money to buy votes in Ekiti? That’s because they have engaged in the same kind of political corruption the PDP engaged in then.”

Sowore said he is hopeful that his party will emerge successful in the 2019 presidential election.