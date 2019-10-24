<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), on Wednesday urged Nigerian women to emulate the legendary Queen Idia’s virtues of patience and courage to conquer life challenges.

Runsewe made the appeal during the National Festival of Arts and Culture Royal Apparel competition and staging of a play projecting the virtues of the legendary Queen Idia during her lifetime at the Oba Ikenzua Cultural Centre, Benin City, Edo.

Newsmen reports that Queen Idia was the mother of Esigie, the oba of Benin who ruled from 1504 to 1550.

Idia in her lifetime played significant roles in the rise and reign of her son and she had been described as a great warrior who fought relentlessly before and during her son’s reign as the oba of the Edo people.

Runsewe said at the event held late on Wednesday that the queen who had been known as one of the women leaders in African history, exhibited patience and courage to be able to conquer for her son’s victory.

He said if women could emulate the legendary queen to improve on their level of patience there would be less tension in the society.

“Patience is a great virtue capable of unlocking closed doors, women and people generally should imbibe such virtue.

“We can see that when the queen lived, there were serious troubles but through courage and patience she was able to subdue the problems and conquer for her son.

“Women are advised to remain patient and courageous to tackle life battles for themselves and their families,” he said.

Runsewe also urged Nigerians to embrace the nation’s culture in order to connect with history.

He advised the youth to dress decently, speak their indigenous languages and practice every aspect of their culture to maintain their identities.

Newsmen reports that the winner of the royal apparel competition will be announced Oct. 25, 2019.