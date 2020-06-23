



Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, the Director-General of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti State in the 2019 Presidential election, has warned of imminent danger in the All Progressives Congress (APC) should the party fail to resolve the internal wrangling, particularly in Ekiti.

He also tasked the SouthWest caucus of APC to rise to the occasion and save the party from running into trouble waters before the 2022 Governorship Election in Ekiti.

Osinkolu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, said it was high time the two feuding camps sheath swords in the best interest of the party.

The APC chieftain also appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to use his good offices and position to mediate in the crisis before it snowballs into a full-scale war.

He, therefore, advised the State Working Committee (SWC) and other leaders to be receptive to all tendencies in the party, while also charging the aggrieved to exploit the windows of party’s resolution mechanism to ventilate their anger.

The Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, Dr Wole Oluyede and few others, recently filed a suit at the High Court in Abuja, seeking the dissolution of the SWC on account of being heralded into office in an undemocratic way.





“This party belongs to all of us, nobody should think he is more entitled than the others. We all laboured spending our times, networks and resources to strengthen the party since its consummation in 2013.

“I believe the SWC has a lot of work to do. They were chiefly composed to stabilise the party through shrewd and efficient human resources management. They have to be receptive to everybody and stop perceiving anyone as an enemy or fifth columnist.

“This is a two-way thing, the aggrieved too must be humbled enough to channel their grievances through internal resolution mechanism of our party to seek redress,” the statement reads in part.

“If the two sides refuse to shift grounds and maintain hardlining posture, there may be a repeat of Rivers and Zamfara debacle here in Ekiti, which will be an ill-wind that will consume our political prowess”, he warned.

“This is not the time for our leaders to keep quiet, silence is not golden this time. There must be a prompt fence-mending action to halt the dangerous underhand scheming that can have a pernicious effect on our party in 2022,” Osinkolu advised.