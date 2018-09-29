Olusegun Mimiko, former Ondo state governor, has dumped Labour Party (LP) for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Mimiko told his supporters in Ondo town that he is leaving the party as a result of the division among its leadership.

The former governor said he is bothered by the “subtle hijack” of LP by the All Progressive Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, using the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership.

ZLP is headed by Dan Nwanyanwu, former national chairman of LP.

Eni Akinsola, spokesman to the former governor, confirmed to newsmen that Mimiko has joined ZLP.

He said the NLC and a factional chairman of the party have been making things difficult for them.

Akinsola said: “Yes, he has left the Labour Party, yesterday, he consulted with all his political structures across the state, and he updated them with fact, with what has been happening since he went to LP.

“On the day he declared for presidency, the NLC chairman said he was not wanted, one Omotosho claiming to be factional chairman of the Labour Party too claimed he was not welcomed.

“Like they say, once beaten, twice shy. Issues in PDP about who was the chairman then, who was not made us to lose Ondo state in 2016, nothing else. I tell you now if we had time and opportunity to campaign like every other party, we would have won Ondo state but that is gone anyway.

“The issue now is that Dr Mimiko is not ready to expose himself and his followers to such kind of things again. This same Omotosho went to Ilorin, Kwara state and promised to deliver 16 million votes to Buhari.”

Mimiko rejoined LP from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June, after which he subsequently declared to run for president on the platform of the party.