Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have urged party remain steadfast in their quest to work towards taking over Governorship seat from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023.

Speaking during a meeting of the party in the area, one of the leaders, Olorogun Ovuoke Oshasha advised the party faithful to be focused despite what he described as the unexpected Court of Appeal ruling against APC in the election of the North Constituency II in the State House of Assembly.

Those present at the meeting included the party Chairman in the council area Comrade Obakpororo Onabedje, Vice Chairman, Chief Dickson Umukoro, Comr. Efe Ugbarugba, Mr Henry Ophori, Mr Benson Igbre, Comr. Monday Enojomo and Mr Christopher Adjarho.

Oshasha who hosted the meeting expressed optimism that APC would win at all levels in the 2023 general election, urging members to get over the loss of the party at the Court of Appeal.

Also speaking, the Chairman of APC in Ughelli North, Mr Obakpororo Onaibedje, thanked Oshasha for convening the meeting, reiterating the preparedness of the party to take over the state in 2023.