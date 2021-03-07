



The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has said there is need to address the issues that gave rise to the agitations by the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Metuh, who stated this in a statement, on Sunday, said any perceived “imperfection” in the IPOB agitations should not detract from the underlining issues fueling the agitation.

According the him, such issues require “straightforward solution of social justice and genuine amends.’

The former PDP spokesman noted that : “it is however very imperative at this moment to mention the mood and sentiments of the people in the southeast.





“Truth be told, the majority of Igbos, identify with the angst underlying the IPOB agitation. I have witnessed first hand, the strong affinity of the majority of the Igbos to the fundamental sentiments and anxieties behind the IPOB agitations.Such anxieties require straightforward solution of social justice and genuine amends.

“I earnestly plead with our elders and the elected leaders of my people to work out ways and means of addressing the IPOB issue.

”Indeed, any perceived imperfections of the agitation should not in anyway detract from the pressing need to come to terms with the deep discontent in the psyche of the average Igbo person regarding the Nigerian polity.’