The People’s Trust, a new mega party nationally led by legal icon and human rights advocate, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), and Dr. Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa, the son of former Tafawa Balewa, leading 30 other political parties in Lagos State has offered its 2019 governorship ticket to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode is caught in the web of intrigues of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

Peoples Trust, which was recently adopted by Nigeria Intervention Movement, a platform popularly acclaimed as the biggest political movement of fresh breed leaders of the third force movement in the country, in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos by its Protem State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Segun Awe Obe, at the end of the elections of its new state executives, said Ambode should be encouraged to consolidate the great development he has started in Lagos.

The platform said with Ambode’s rejection by APC stalwarts loyal to the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was ready to accept the governor.

The statement said: “Ambode has proved to be a wizard of development in Lagos, therefore should not be sacrificed on the alter of political intrigues and interests within Lagos APC. So, we as the platform of the fresh breed credible third force stakeholders in Nigeria have mobilised 30 other political parties in our grand coalition d to engage him for the purpose of fielding him in the 2019 if APC in Lagos rejects him.

“The People’s Trust, a product of the political long suffering of the Nigerian Youths and masses with over 500 thousands permanent voters carders, PVC’s of its members in Lagos is set to adopt Ambode as its governorship candidate in Lagos if the Tinubu-led camp of APC rejects him

“For us in the Lagos People’s Trust, Ambode is a fresh breed industrious and resourceful Governor, who has since changed the face of Lagos within the shortest possible time and should be encouraged to complete his second term in the interest of the welfare of the people of Lagos, which he has started’ to do.”

The new Lagos Exco of PT is made up of Lady Omowunmi Bajulaiye as Chairperson; and Ireti Duduyemi, Secretary, among others.

The party, at the elective meeting, vowed to take over Lagos in 2019.