



Chief Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Thursday, said former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar will go a long way in determining the outcome of the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking, Agbakoba said Obasanjo has been behind every successful presidential campaign in the last 12 years.

“Absolutely, Obasanjo is Nigeria’s most influential politician and elder statesman and he has been behind every successful presidential campaign of the last 12 years or so.

“So, this endorsement is very weighty,” he said.

Atiku met Obasanjo within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Others in the meeting included: the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Matthew Kukah; Founder of Living Faith Church, Pastor David Oyedepo; a leading Moslem cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi; and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, among others.