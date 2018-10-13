



Chief Olisa Agbakoba, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Saturday said Lagosians are fed up with former Lagos State Governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s total dominance of the political structures of the state.

Speaking in a chat, Agbakoba, who is the leader of the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM), said after 20 years, it is time for Lagosians to experience change so as to have competing ideas.

Describing Tinubu as the ‘landlord of Lagos’, he said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode fell victim of Tinubu’s total dominance of the political machinery in the State.

“The fact is that Tinubu has overstayed his welcome. He is the ‘landlord of Lagos’, so he can make and unmake. Ambode fell victim of Tinubu’s total control of Lagos state, but I think after 20 years, it is time for Tinubu to go. We need to see competing ideas”.

Also, speaking on why it has been difficult for the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to make in-road into Lagos since 1999, unlike other states where power is alternating between the PDP and APC, Agbakoba said the other political parties have failed to do what is expected of them in order to wrest power from Tinubu and his party.

He said “It is because Tinubu is a highly skilled politician; he is highly gifted, and understands how to control the structure. But that is no excuse, it shows that the other parties have not done enough work, so they need to understudy Tinubu’s methodology and do the same thing, because the general impression I get is that Lagosians are fed up. It is time for change.

“Let the change start in Lagos, and let us find somebody else,” he said.