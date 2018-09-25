A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.

The election was declared inconclusive by INEC after votes in seven polling units were cancelled. A rerun has been scheduled for Thursday, September 27.

After collation of valid votes, Adeleke was ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Gboyega Oyetola with a difference of 353 votes. APC polled 254,345 while PDP had 254,698 votes.

But, Oyinlola, who was reacting to the situation in Osogbo, said neither INEC nor any political party had the right to subvert the constitution and the peace of the state.

According to him, “INEC’s position is double-standard. The same INEC had returned winners in recent election with similar cases, especially in Kogi and Bauchi states.”

“I call on INEC to reverse itself because the constitution and the Electoral Act are very clear on this matter. The winner must be declared forthwith,” Oyinlola said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of the residents of Osun State, and supporters of the PDP on Monday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osogbo to protest against the re-run election ordered by INEC after the governorship electionwas declared inconclusive.

The protest was reportedly peaceful, as no one was attacked.

These protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “No to rerun”, “INEC, don’t conspire with APC”, “The people spoke on Saturday, announce the result” among others.

They sang anti-APC songs as they hurled abuses at the ruling party for allegedly stealing Senator Ademola Adeleke’s mandate.

One of the protesters claimed the peaceful protest was staged to make INEC prove its integrity.

“We have already seen the PDP candidate leading with 353 votes, yet he was not declared (winner). In Ekiti, some election results were cancelled but INEC went on to announce Fayemi, even in Kogi State. What we want is our mandate in Osun State,” the protester said.