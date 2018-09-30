Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has emerged the factional governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 governorship election.

He was endorsed by 2,369 delegates in Ogun State.

Adebutu, who is from Iperu Remo, Odogbolu Local Government ward 4 was voted for at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

The election was conducted by the PDP Chairman Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, Captain Mike Williams Herts.

Adebutu, in his acceptance appreciated the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and others who elected him to fly the party’s banner in next year’s election.

He promised to provide more electricity supply for the people and to distribute more transformer than he had done earlier.

He also promised to construct more roads across the states, not just in his constituency and ensure adequate maintenance than just building bridges and roads that faded in little time.

“We distributed a few transformers, may be 100 or more because we believe electricity, when available would improve our properties to life.

“Therefore, electricity as we believe is the engine room of modern development. Epileptic power supply has caffected our economic growth and created unmanageable unemployment in our state, even though power is the federal government responsibility, we shall engage the private sector to build the necessary power plant for the state,” he said.

Meanwhile the PDP had a parallel election at different venue, another one took place at the Party’s Secretariat in Okemosan, Abeokuta.

During the election, a candidate Alhaji Wole Adeyanju publicly announced that he had decided to stepped down for Hon Leke Shittu to be the governorship candidate for the Dayo Adebayo’s faction.