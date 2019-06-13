Okey Onyekamma was on Thursday elected the deputy speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.
He was elected unopposed following his nomination by member-elect of Mbaise state constituency, Anyadike Nwosu and seconded by member-elect, Njaba state constituency, Uju Onwudiwe.
The deputy speaker who represents Mbaitoli state constituency is a first-time lawmaker.
