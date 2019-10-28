<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Indigenes of Oke Ogun area of Oyo State have faulted Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration on its plan to spend N7.6billion on farm settlements located outside the area and another N8billion on the Iwo Road Interchange, leaving out their area.

The indigenes, under the aegis of the Oke Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), in a statement yesterday, called on Makinde to reconsider his plan on the two projects.

The Oke Ogun people, in a statement jointly signed by the ODCF President, Dr. Olusegun Ajuwon, and Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, advised that the loan should not be spent only on the two proposed farm settlements located in Ido and Eruwa, because both are in the same Oyo South Senatorial District.

The ODCF described as unacceptable the Oyo State Government’s view that proceeds from the projects in these two settlements would later be spent on the other farm settlements in the state, arguing that the amount involved was huge enough to be spent on all the seven identified settlements in the state.

It added that justice, equity and fairness in resource distribution demand that all settlements in the state should benefit from proposed government intervention.

“Fair play dictates that such a loan should not be spent in just one district at the expense of other two,” it said.

The forum also reminded Makinde of his confirmation that Oke Ogun was the food basket of the state and the commitment he made to do everything possible in ensuring that agricultural produce from that region feeds the state.

The body said Oke Ogun was well known for development in agriculture, a fact acknowledged by even the World Bank, which created in the region the Oyo North Agricultural Programme (ONADEP) in Saki, some decades ago.

The statement further stated that given Governor Makinde’s assurances during his electoral campaigns that he would improve the agricultural potential of Oke Ogun area, the expectation of the people from this area was that it should be among the first batch of beneficiaries of such intervention.

ODCF requested the governor to consider the inclusion of farm settlements in the three senatorial districts, including Oke Ogun, Fashola-Oyo and Ogbomoso in disbursement of CBN loan and others.

On the proposed N8billion Iwo Road Interchange, the forum criticised the decision, saying Ibadan-Iseyin road, which is the gateway to Oke Ogun, deserved equal or even more pressing attention than the interchange.