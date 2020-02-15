<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, says it has uncovered plot by some Igbo leaders and cabal to instigate Igbos and Nigerians in general against President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corruption.

The OYC alleged that the people behind the plot are working with some international agencies and embassies in the country to discredit the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said: “We therefore warn fifth columnists to desist from using the Igbo platform, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as a weapon of vendetta against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The OYC hereby pleads with those elders not to destroy the pan Igbo organization because of pecuniary gains, as President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the country.





“There’s ongoing plot to besiege Imo State Government House in the next few days and make the state ungovernable. We wonder why there’s no pro- PDP protests in Bayelsa against the Supreme Court’s judgement. We are aware of the details of the plot to use international organizations to fault federal government efforts to curb security challenges and reposition the country.”

The OYC added that it had been directed by the office of the Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo to communicate the resolutions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, to submit the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Committee on State Creation report which recommended the creation of Aba State ahead of Adada State, which was approved by the General Assembly of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“OYC was mandated to through appropriate quarters and channels to forward the report by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Committee on State Creation to the presidency. The OYC thereby passed vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu and assured them that Igbos are solidly behind them.”