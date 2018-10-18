



The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has concluded plans to organize a two million-man-march for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi.

Arthur Obiorah, the National President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

Obiora said the two million-man-march was a deliberate effort to prove the popularity of Obi and to express its appreciation and confidence in the Abubakar and Obi joint presidential bid in 2019.

He said: “It will also serve as a medium to campaign against violence during the general elections.

“Our main objective is to ensure that only the candidate with clear vision of how to rescue the nation from the current political, economic, and social, insecurity and infrastructural quagmire is elected.”

Obiorah commended Abubakar’s courage and wisdom in choosing Obi as his running mate.

He said: “The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, the Igbo socio-cultural group, wishes to salute the courage of the PDP presidential candidate for the confidence reposed on a vice presidential candidate from the South East zone.

“This has gone a long way to show that there is still hope in the Nigerian project where there is no division or seclusion of any tribe among the entities in the political scheme of things.”

The president added that the group would use the medium to enlighten Igbo youths on the importance of casting their vote and avoid being used as thugs before and during elections.

He said the exercise, which holds on November 18 in Awka and Onitsha, will attract all Ohanaeze youths from the seven Igbo speaking states of Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Delta and Rivers.

He said the exercise will commence by 7am from the Onitsha head bridge to Zik Roundabout, Onitsha, from where they will move to Aroma area of Awka.

Obiorah urged all Igbo sons and daughters to obtain their Permanent Voters Card, noting that the rally will be a PVC rally in support for Atiku-Obi 2019 presidential election.

“We are ready to partner with individuals and other relevant groups as well as all Igbo sons and daughters, home and abroad to deliver Atiku/Obi joint ticket come 2019,” Obiorah added.