<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the alleged statement made by one Emeka Attamah against Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, the later has promised not to join issues with him or the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

The group noted that “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide” was a registered organisation under the law.

The group through its Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, stated that they are an independent organ, the apex Youth Socio Cultural organisation that independently pursues the collective interests of Ndigbo.

It said that it would continue to resist any attempt to humiliate sensible issues affecting Ndigbo whether political or otherwise.

Ohanaeze equally stated that they would never engage or join issues with elders, noting that Igbo culture forbids that.

The statement reads thus: “We will not allow the recent tirades of one Chief Emeka Attamah who lacked the constitutional rights to use Ohanaeze Ndigbo platform to cast aspersions on the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, because such weighty allegations are matters of IME Obi (Highest decision making organ), of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which Emeka Attamah is not a member or an elected exco member.

“We wish the General public to disregard his statement, which he uses Ohanaeze Ndigbo platform to curry favour and destabilise the forward ever 2023 Igbo Presidency.

“2023 Igbo Presidency is a new Igbo political rebirth project driven by respected, professionals in various facets of human endeavour, but disciplined younger generation of Igbo who never witnessed the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War, and are determined to champion the political survival of Igbo, not through begging Culture but through moral persuasion and no blackmail will stop an idea whose time has come.

“There’s no record of IME Obi Highest decision making organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo dissolving the Elected Exco Members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, between 2014/2016 on a Four Year Mandate given to Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

“But amidst leadership challenges in 2016, the Isiguzoro led Exco suspended its activities, having spent only one year, eight months in office out of the billed four year tenure, was mandated by another well attended convention in Abakilki, Ebonyi State in 2018, there Isiguzoro was granted a mandate to end his remaining tenure in 2021.

“In other to put the record Straight, the office of the Youth Wing Ohanaeze Ndigbo is under the supervision of the Secretary General Dim Uche Okwukwu, and we work harmoniously to ensure Igbo get it right in supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the last elections.

“We will not join issues with an Igbo Elder statesman like Nnia Nwodo in public, but will get him a new wife. Irrespective of this little comic distraction, we will not be derailed by those Who no longer drive the political destiny of Igbo in the future, having erroneously brought political misfortunes and misery to Igbo through non-consultative attitude and placing of self gain against the collective interest of Igbo in 2019 Presidential election.

“Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro is a respected businessman with fortunes at his tender age of 24, and had served Government of Abia State as Special Adviser on various positions before taking up Igbo Youth Leadership, as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, and no amount of blackmail from those who are afraid that the Youths have taken over the leadership of Igbo Nation will derail the 2023 Igbo Presidency project gaining momentum first time since 1970.

“We acknowledged that there must be saboteurs in the Quest to reposition Igbo politically in 2023.

“Finally, irrespective of the fact that we vehemently condemned the vituperative rhetoric’s of Junaid Mohammed against Igbo Presidency in 2023, he was right about those who knelt down to beg for presidency.

“We were amazed that the person in question knelt down in the presence of some respected traditional rulers in Umuahia, and before some current Southeast Governors doing their second term before the Ohanaeze Ndigbo election in 2017. Can a Leopard change her spot?

“Those who are in involved in kneeling down for people are likely the adopted sons of Igbo nation and are not qualified for 2023 Igbo Presidency project meant for distinguished Igbo personalities of international repute that equals Zik of Africa credentials. It was never documented that Zik knelt down to beg.”