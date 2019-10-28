<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advocated for the urgent change of the name of the country Nigeria to a better and positive name.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization posited that the change became necessary “as the name, Nigeria, connotes lack of progress, corruption and darkness.”

The deputy spokesman of the organization, Comrade Chuks Ibegbu in a statement noted that the name, “Nigeria was given to us by a lover of Lord Lugard who later became his wife and was given at the heat of passion.”

“Many countries in Africa, Asia and even Europe changed their colonial names after independence but we foolishly stuck to the name with all its attendant minuses,” the group stressed.

It also challenged Nigerians to have an immediate Conference where different indigenous names could be agreed upon as the new name of the country, insisting that “unless we change our name , our numerous problems may have no solution because there is something in a name.”

“Though the name Igbo was not given to us by anybody if any day we find out any question mark on it we shall change it. We are not Ibo but Igbo and Ndigbo. All colonial vestiges should be expunged by the indigenous African people,” it concludes.