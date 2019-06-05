<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Uche Okwukwu, on Tuesday said the National Executive Committee of the pan-Igbo group did not meet to take any decision that called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for attending a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General, which was made available to newsmen, Okwukwu said the call for Buhari’s resignation by the Deputy Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, was unauthorised.

He said it was imperative to set the records straight in order to secure the general safety or political development of the Igbo nation.

The Secretary-General also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a Certificate of Return to the Imo-West Senatorial District senator-elect, Rochas Okorocha, without delay.

Okwukwu noted that when the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, attended the OIC meeting in 2013, the group did not call for his resignation.

He said the call for Buhari’s resignation was orchestrated by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, whom he alleged had had political battle with President Buhari since 2003.

The statement read in part, “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was shocked when it read with dismay the unauthorised statement credited to the Deputy Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for attending the 14th session of the Forum of Heads of Government and states of the Organisation of Islamic Conference in Saudi Arabia.

“In 2013, President Goodluck Jonathan attended the Forum of Heads of States in Cairo, Egypt. Chuks Ibegbu and John Nwodo never called on President Jonathan to resign. Ohanaeze Ndigbo cannot be used as a platform to pursue bigotry in any form, be it ethnic or religious. The call was neither approved by the National Executive Council nor the Imeobi nor the General Assembly.

“In fact, a position of this nature can only be approved by the General Assembly given its grave implications on the general safety or political development of Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.”