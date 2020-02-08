<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo State chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has endorsed the government of governor Hope Uzodinma.

At a press conference in Owerri, the Igbo’s apex socio-cultural organization said that it was giving one hundred percent support to Uzodinma’s administration.

The group’s chairman in Imo State, Ezechi Chukwu, said that the governor needed the support of the people of the state in order to move the state forward.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that it condemned in strong terms any form of action geared at destabilizing the state.





Flanked by other members of the executive, Chukwu said, ”Imo State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo consequently upholds strongly at 360 degrees the election of senator Hope Uzodinma as pronounced by the highest court of the land on January 14.

”Our support for governor Uzodinma is both morally and formally justifiable because the judiciary which upheld His mandate is the heartbeat of our democratic institution and the temporal last hope of the common man.

“Since Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo state chapter is not in possession of any indisputable fact to counter Senator Uzodinma’s evidence as upheld by the supreme court, we have no option than to say congratulations to him. We will continue to support him.”