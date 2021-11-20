Ohanaeze lauds President Buhari for showing empathy in ‘current Igbo travails’

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for showing empathy ”in the current Igbo travails’.

The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation also commended the president for the warm reception he accorded to First Republican Parliamentarian and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, and his delegation on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While expressing gratitude to Mbazuluike Amaechi for his insights, joined him in wishing that President Buhari be remembered as “a person who saw Nigeria burning, and he quenched the fire.”

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the organisation said: ‘We are particularly delighted that Mr President has shown empathy in the current Igbo travails by mulling a political option for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

‘Our immense gratitude goes to the elder statesman, a quintessential Nigerian patriot, passionate and selfless leader, Chief Mbazulike Amechi for his profound insights, selflessness, tenacity and concerns for peace to return to the South East of Nigeria.

‘In his presentation to Mr President, the nonagenarian described the “situation in the South East as painful and pathetic”. He lamented that “businesses have collapsed, education is crumbling and there is fear everywhere”. He added that he does not “want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa.’

Ohanaeze noted that its president General, Prof George Obiozor, had always maintained that the release of the IPOB leader, Kanu required a political solution and that dialogue remained a veritable instrument for a functional democracy all over the world adding that “what the Igbos want in Nigeria are very specific and a concerted effort towards addressing such needs will go a long way to resolving the present crises in the South East.’

The statement added that ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide identifies with the views expressed by Chief Amechi that Ndigbo are committed to a united prosperous Nigeria that guarantees justice, equity and fairness to all.

‘We are convinced that, as the leader of the nation, Mr President has the constitutional powers to redirect the narratives of the country; there is hardly the possibility for economic growth and employment to our teeming graduates in an atmosphere of rancour, insecurity and violence.’