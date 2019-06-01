<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office if he wants to become a religious fanatic.

Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia a day after his swearing-in ceremony to attend a meeting of the Organisation for Islamic Affairs (OIC).

The group in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, said Buhari owes Nigerians explanation about his trip to Saudi Arabia immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

The statement said, “Why immediate attendance of Organisation of Islamic Countries, OIC, meeting in Saudi Arabia a day after his swearing in? Mr President Buhari owes Nigerians that explanation.

“This is a secular country and a leader that wants to be a mullah or fanatic is free to resign rather than plunge us into a religious crisis.”

Ohanaeze also attacked Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for traveling to Mecca to perform Umrah, lesser hajj, saying his journey to Mecca in his bid to become speaker was a bad omen.

Specifically, it said Gbajabiamila’s journey to Mecca in his bid to become speaker spells doom for Nigeria’s democracy.

It stressed, “Femi Gbajabiamila, a born again Christian turned into Muslim for political reasons is dangerous to our democracy.

“Although, people have a right to change their religion, the sudden change from a Christian to a Muslim and his umrah journey to Mecca just to be Speaker is a bad omen.

“Can we trust such a character who can change his faith for power sake?”