



Abayomi Oluwafemi Arabambi, Chairman, Ogun State chapter of Labour Party (LP), has threatened to drag the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and former governor, Olusegun Osoba, among other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court, if the former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is accepted into the APC.

Arabambi who referred to Daniel as the mastermind of the ‘destruction’ of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state after serving as a governor for two terms on the same platform, warned that he is at it again with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

It would be recalled that the former governor had barely three days ago said, he was retiring from active politics, the decision his supporters have countered at a meeting at his private residence on Sunday.

The supporters who cut across the state further resolved that instead of retiring from active politics, the former governor should lead them to the APC.

Arabambi, however, warned the APC leaders in the state to refuse the former governor access as he might be a spy in the party except he (Daniel) and his principal Atiku Abubakar refrain from their decision to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to the election tribunal and congratulate the President over his re-election.

“Otunba Gbenga Daniel lacks moral standing to discuss APC issues now because, as far as I am concerned he’s acting like a spy in APC; he is a mole and the party has to be very careful so that what happened to PDP will not repeat itself in the APC.”

“My assertion is very simple, three weeks ago OGD as the south director-general of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, PDP governors and some principal members of the party alleged President Muhammed Buhari who over forty political parties supported to become the President of Nigeria again, of rigging the election.

“OGD was at the event live and direct; his principal, Atiku Abubakar, has not congratulated President Buhari over his re-election, PDP has not deemed it fit to congratulate Buhari over his reelection. The OGD has not congratulated Buhari for his re-election and all of them are at the tribunal together.

“Now, the fact that he congratulated Dapo Abiodun, Ogun governor-elect, is not a reason to join the APC because he has not agreed, nor dropped the position that President Buhari rigged his reelection with 2.5 million votes.

“As I speak today, they are still at the tribunal, fighting over the alleged refusal of INEC to allow them check the election material as directed by the tribunal. So, for OGD to now claim on his own that certain meeting was held, the meeting which he organised by himself saying he was leaving partisan politics just to become an elder statesman and within 24 hours he quickly convened a meeting. That won’t be accepted,” he stated.

Arabambi contended, “As far as I am concerned, we have three PDP factions in Ogun State; Ladi Adebutu has one faction; OGD has one faction and Buruji Kashamu has another faction. For OGD to say he wants to be an elder statesman is a statement that is tantamount to fraud.

“I want to warn APC in Ogun State that unless Atiku Abubakar withdraws his petition against President Buhari, OGD is not qualified to be in APC, because he was the director-general of Atiku campaign and he and his principal toured the whole country together canvassing for votes against President Buhari,” he added.

Arabambi threatened that he would drag Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Olusegun Osoba, former governor, among other leaders of the party to court if Daniel is accepted into the party without congratulating the President.