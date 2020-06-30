



The Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, has advised electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to improve power supply and provide prepaid meters to all consumers before increasing tariff.

Addressing members of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), who protested to the Assembly complex in Abeokuta on Tuesday over the planned hike of electricity tariff, Oluomo said the decision was ill-conceived.

According to him, it was imperative for Nigerians to have access to constant power supply for enhanced productivity.

The speaker said that improved social amenities was key to national development.

He described the protest as timely and promised the support of the Assembly to relay their message to the concerned authorities.

“Nigerians are good people; when you offer them good service, they are ready to pay.





“Before you increase tariff, give us good service, give us prepaid meters, anything short of that is not acceptable by the House of Assembly.

“We shall do everything within our capacity, even though it’s not within our purview, it’s a national issue but then, as your representatives, we shall forward your message to the appropriate quarters,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Yinka Folarin, the leader of the team and the National Secretary CDHR, condemned the proposed hike in electricity tariff.

He described the move as unwarranted.

Folarin said that the epileptic power supply did not call for a new tariff, saying that the move would further make life difficult for the people who survived on electricity.

He demanded for quality service delivery and immediate supply of prepaid meters to electricity consumers.

Folarin urged the DisCos’ to find lasting solution to estimated billings, saying these were conditions the DisCos should meet before asking for any increase in the tariff.