A former Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Titi Oseni-Gomez, on Thursday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) saying she took the decision after due consultations and “reality on ground that the party remained crisis-ridden.”

The first female speaker in the South-west announced this at a press conference held at Iwe-Iroyin Press Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital. She disclosed her intent to contest for the Senate seat under the ADC.

“After series of consultations across political circles and associates, discussions with leaders, elders and good people of my Senatorial District, critical reflection within my family and my personal conviction, I have decided to join forces with the reformists by pitching tent with the African Democratic Congress (APC), a party committed to unity, good governance and equal opportunity,” Mrs Oseni-Gomez said.

She also said: “I decided to move to ADC, as a renewed and reinvigorated political party that can reverse the persistent disappointments in the polity and free the people from the present political system that was built on untruths and propaganda’.

“However, the downward spiral of the PDP compelled some progressively minded members to take a bold stand and move out of the party in search of new political platforms to realize their political ambitions.

“I never wavered and never did I for once contemplate decamping from the party despite intimidation, depression, hopelessness and uncertainty. With the reality on ground as it were, I consider it most expedient and appropriate to move on in my political career.”

Mrs Oseni-Gomez said she was primarily in politics to provide quality leadership and worthy representation by partaking in formulation of policies that will be beneficial to her constituents, state and the nation in general.