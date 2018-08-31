A former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Titilayo Oseni-Gomez, on Thursday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

She also declared his intention to contest for the Ogun Central Senatorial District in 2019, under the platform of ADC.

At the event, held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ogun State Secretariat, Abeokuta, the first female Speaker in the state, was formally received by ADC chieftain, Elder Joju Fadairo, who incidentally was the former state chairman of PDP and ADC governorship aspirant, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka.

Explaining why she wanted to contest for a seat in the Senate, the former Speaker, said women and youth empowerment in the senatorial district would top her agenda.

She added that her representation would ensure several programmes, aimed at building capacity of the youths in particular, are pursued, to change their orientation from engaging in thuggery cum hooliganism.

She, therefore, promised to offer Ogun Central quality representation and excellent legislation, if given the mandate.

She, however, charged the members of the party to mobilise more people to register for their Permanent Voters Cards, in other to enable them to be eligible to vote in the forthcoming election.

Titi Oseni-Gomez disclosed she dumped PDP because of what she termed as “unprecedented political bickering, backbiting and power struggle among party leaders and members which still haunt it till date.”