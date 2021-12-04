Former Ogun speaker resigns as government consultant

Muyiwa Oladipo, a former speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly 1999-2003, has resigned from the government of Dapo Abiodun.

He was acting as a consultant to the governor prior to his resignation.

Oladipo’s resignation comes less than a month after the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ogun State, Akingbolahan Adeniran, left the Ogun state cabinet.

The consultant resigned in a letter dated December 2, 2021, and addressed to Abiodun through the Secretary to the State Government.

He said his resignation was with immediate effect.

He thanked the governor for the opportunity given to serve the state once again.

Oladipo, who represented Sagamu in the House of Assembly from 1999-2003, did not state his reason for resignation.

The letter titled, “Resignation as Consultant to the Governor”, read: “I refer to your letter Ref no SSG/ADM. 162 vol 1/50 and dated 4th February 2020 wherein I was appointed Consultant to the Governor.

“I hereby tender my RESIGNATION as Consultant with immediate effect.

“I further thank you for the opportunity given me to continue in the service of Ogun State which I started way back in 1999 as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“The good Lord will continually guide us aright, may we not STUMBLE.”

In an interview after his resignation, Oladipo who was a two-term commissioner with former governor Amosun said he was within his right to resign and move on with his life.

“At a point in life, you get to a stage when you will decide to move on with your life. So, I decided to do that. Don’t forget that I was once a Speaker, later I became a two-term Commissioner and also he (Abiodun) appointed me as a Consultant.

“I consulted for him for about two years and I believe it is time for me to move on. I needed to move on with my life. I must move on with my life. It’s a personal decision. Don’t I have the right to do that?

While speaking on his comments ‘May we not stumble’ he said “As for the ‘may we not STUMBLE’ in that letter, when you walk and look straight, you will not stumble; when you walk and look down, you may stumble.

“Along the line, maybe anybody can read a different meaning to it. The truth is that you may see people around you that will advise you positively or negatively. Whichever advice they give you may allow you to stumble or the other way around. So, many people can read a different meaning to it.

“I am a philosopher, a barrister and a historian as well.”

He also confirmed that he has returned to the Amosun camp of the Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Yes, that’s where I left. There is nothing strange in going back to where you left”, he said.