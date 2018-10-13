



The State Organising Secretary, of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Ogun State, Mr Suleiman Abiodun-Alli, has resigned his appointment and membership of the party.

Abiodun-Alli, who alleged electoral fraud and rigging during the political party’s primaries said he would not be a party to such sham and brazen rigging perpetrated during the electoral process as a man with conscience.

He said he had formally lodged a complaint reporting all the malpractices witnessed during the primaries and was shocked that the SDP did not do anything to address the issue raised.

According to him, “I made a formal report about the brazen rigging that characterized the party primaries in the Ogun Central senatorial district that I supervised.

“Having waited for action to be taken on the report for a week and nothing seemed to have been done but instead, the SDP called the press and declared Otunba Rotimi Paseda – the beneficiary of that election fraud as the winner.”

Abiodun-Alli said as a principled man with conscience, he would not be part of such promotion of sham called election.

He stated that If the purported winner had won in a free and fair primary election he would have stayed back and contribute his valuable knowledge and experience to the party