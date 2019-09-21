<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said the new Ogun State Polytechnic established in Ipokia by his predecessor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, would not be scrapped.

Gov Abiodun disclosed this during a government function held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday.

Abiodun spoke on his efforts in resolving the controversies surrounding the upgrade of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta and the creation of a polytechnic in Ipokia, Ogun West by Amosun.

According to him, when he came in as governor, none of the institutions were functioning, a situation that brought about the inauguration of various committees to look into the issues.

He said for MAPOLY to function, he had to send a bill to the Ogun State House of Assembly for the reversal of MAPOLY assets, which he said had earlier been ceded to MAUSTECH; adding that MAPOLY is now doing fine as the polytechnic now generates revenue, resulting to a decrease in its monthly subvention.

Speaking further, Abiodun informed that, “the entire ‘ecosystem’ of MAPOLY, “that is the landlords that have hostels, the mama that sells food, the lady that sells recharge card, the person that sells pure water are all happy.”

In his words, he added, “we appreciate the fact that our brothers and sisters from Ogun Central will like to yet have a university and consequently that option has not been taken off the table. There will be a university in the Central.

“The Polytechnic in Ogun West will also exist. Our brothers and sisters from Ogun West have also agitated to have a university. So, we will start off with this polytechnic and we will ensure they have a university.”