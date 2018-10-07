



Rinsola Abiola, the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and daughter of the late icon of democracy, Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola, has emerged as the candidate of the Action Democratic Party for Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode Federal Constituency in Ogun State.

Abiola emerged following the withdrawal of other aspirants from the race in acknowledgement of her popularity in the constituency and among members of the party.

Her candidature was affirmed by 24,110 party members across the 38 wards within the constituency in fulfilment of the party’s constitutional provision, which makes direct primaries compulsory.

In the official acceptance message uploaded on her social media pages, she thanked members of the party for their support and assured them of a harmonious relationship in the quest to ensure electoral victory and meaningful representation.

Abiola, a public relations practitioner and advocate for gender equity and youth inclusion in governance, has promised to prioritize youth and women empowerment.

This is in addition to seeking redress for years of neglect in communities needing critical federal infrastructure.