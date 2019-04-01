<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Police in Ogun, on Monday arraigned three men, Gbadegesin Lekan, 19, Tobeeb Saheed, 18, and Femi Julius, 22, for alleged breach of peace.

The accused persons, whose addresses were not provided, are facing two-count charge of conspiracy and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the offence on March 24, at Sango-Ota.

He alleged that the accused persons had conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by unlawfully obstructing traffic at Sango-Ota, with cutlass.

Mustapha said that the offence contravened Sections 234(b) and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, granted the accused persons a N100,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until April 24 for further hearing.