The ranks of the Adebayo Dayo-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction in Ogun State loyal to Sen. Buruji Kashamu, may have been depleted following the resignation of its State Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Adeniji.

In a letter dated June 1, 2018 and addressed to the state chairman, a copy obtained by newsmen, on Sunday, the spokesman said that his decision to resign was personal and wished that it is respected.

Though, Adeniji did not state his next political destination in the letter, but indications revealed he may join African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The letter reads in part: “I want to use this medium to inform you of the resignation of my position in the State Working Committee as the State Publicity Secretary, having been duly elected into office on May 10th 2016.

“The reasons for my resignation are very personal to me and I wish that my decision be respected. I sincerely thank all members of the State Executive Committee for the time we spent together. It has been a wonderful experience which I will continue to hold dear”.

Adeniji also said in the letter that he has moved on to other political pursuit and wished the PDP well in its future objectives.

In a related development, a source informed our correspondent that another stalwart of Kashamu’s faction of PDP, Chief Pegba Otemolu, has also left the group.

Otemolu, who is the PDP Southwest Secretary, was said to be present at the last week declaration of a two time gubernatorial candidate in Ogun Sate, Gboyega Isiaka, into the ADC.