The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, on Thursday, slammed the state government for allegedly masterminding the arrest and detention of 18 persons who are members of the party and students of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta at the PDP Legacy House, the state factional chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, disclosed that the 18 persons were arrested on Monday evening alongside the member, representing Remo North State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adebiyi Adeleye.

They were said to be arrested in Isara-Remo by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) while breaking Ramadan fast with Adeleye, at his Constituency office on Odemo Road in the town.

Ogundele, who alleged that the state government was behind the arrest, said the arrested PDP members were among the former members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently defected to the PDP in the local government.

According to him, two of the arrested persons were 17 and 18 years respectively and wondered why the persons were still in FSARS custody for over 72 hours without establishing any specific charge against them and charging them to court.

He added that when some party leaders visited FSARS Office in Magbon area of Abeokuta on Tuesday to secure the release of their members and the students, they were told that the 18 persons were initially accused of thuggery and later changed to robbery, murder and conspiracy.

Ogundele, said though Hon. Adeleye was ‘reluctantly released’ on bail on Wednesday, his efforts to secure the release of 18 others failed, noting the body language of the Officer in Charge of FSARS in the state, indicated he needed a directive and order from the state government.

He, however, described the action of the state government as arbitrary use of power and attempt to clamp down on members of the opposition ahead of the 2019 general elections.

While calling on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to wade into the matter and warn police in Ogun State to desist from being used as instruments of oppression, Ogundele vowed that PDP in the state would not hesitate to head to court, if the detained members are not released soon.

“This is an embarrassment to the way political leaders had always conducted their affairs in the state.

“It is a dent on the image of the state to have detained a sitting lawmaker for about 48 hours.

“And for over 72 hours now, 18 persons who are members of the PDP and some students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Sapade, are still in detention at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad cells at Magbon in Abeokuta.

“They were arrested on Monday 4th June, 2018, and up till now (Thursday, 7th) they were yet to be released.

“I have met the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, over the matter, he directed me to go and meet the officer-in-charge of SARS at Magbon.

“When I met him, he said they (victims) would be released on Wednesday 6th, June 2018. That never happened. But it was later I started hearing that they were acting on orders from above,” Ogundele stated.

When contacted on phone for his comment, the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, said the state government had no issue with anybody and was not aware of the incident.

“As a government, we have no issue with anybody. We are not even aware anybody is detained anywhere. Whether anybody decamped yesterday or today, I’m not aware,” Adeoluwa said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted to confirm the incident, said he would get back to our correspondent. But as at the time of filing this report, the PPRO was yet to confirm or deny the arrest.