Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun, Bankole Akinloye, said the constitution of the party has no provision for position of Governor-General in the Southwest zone.

He reiterated that former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose is competent to lead the party in the zone.

Akinloye said in a statement claims by the chairman of Oyo Pacesetters Transport Sevice, Dare Adeleke, on the zonal crisis were wrong.

He cautioned against statements laced with bile and treachery by party chieftains.

According to him: “Ogun PDP is not in any way challenging the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, both in Oyo State and the Southwest, being the only PDP governor in the zone.

“What we are opposed to is his continuous tendencies for polarising the party in Ogun State.

“The governor should rise above primordial attitudes of hobnobbing with non-conforming members of the party at the detriments of other party faithful party.





“The clear position of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our very great party, as ably led by Prince Uche Secundus, has provided direction to Governor Seyi Makinde through the successful conduct of party congresses in the state.

“The party in Ogun State has no issues with His Excellency’s leadership in Oyo State. In fact, he is such a good man and we will respect him for that but we also urge him to develop an attitude of consulting widely with party structure in each state of the zone.

“Again, His Excellency should also note that our party constitution has no room for a Governor General, who has no required decorum and respect for our party leaders and structure.

“What the party wants and expects from Governor ‘Seyi Makinde at this crucial period is a leadership that will not undermine the peace of the party in the zone by meddling with internal party management in any state.”